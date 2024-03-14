Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,439,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,883,628 shares.The stock last traded at $17.25 and had previously closed at $18.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at $14,554,066.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $329,138.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 502,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807 over the last three months. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Asana by 83.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 202,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 92,387 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Asana by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 61,141 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Asana by 132.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 31,489 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Asana by 252.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 232,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

