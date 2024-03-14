Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,793 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $210.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.43 and a 200-day moving average of $213.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.40 and a 1-year high of $256.39.

Insider Activity

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $826,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

