ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ASML were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $968.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $874.01 and its 200 day moving average is $730.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

