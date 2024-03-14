Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.91

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and traded as high as $11.98. Atlantia shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 49,800 shares trading hands.
Atlantia Stock Down 0.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91.
Atlantia Company Profile
Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.
