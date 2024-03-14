AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.61.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

AT&T Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $31,619,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 51.6% during the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 202,637 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.