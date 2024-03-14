AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.61.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.
Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
