AT&T (NYSE:T) vs. SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Head-To-Head Analysis

AT&T (NYSE:T) and SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AT&T and SoftBank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 0 5 10 0 2.67 SoftBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

AT&T presently has a consensus price target of $21.61, indicating a potential upside of 25.66%. Given AT&T’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AT&T is more favorable than SoftBank.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T 11.76% 15.39% 4.36% SoftBank N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares AT&T and SoftBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

53.7% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AT&T and SoftBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $122.43 billion 1.00 $14.40 billion $1.96 8.77 SoftBank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than SoftBank.

Summary

AT&T beats SoftBank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. It also provides Virtual Private Networks, AT&T Dedicated Internet, Ethernet, data services, cloud solutions, outsourcing, and managed professional services, as well as customer premises equipment for multinational corporations, small and mid-sized businesses, governmental, and wholesale customers. In addition, this segment offers broadband services, including fiber connections, legacy telephony voice communication services, and other VoIP services and equipment to residential customers. This segment markets its communications services and products under the AT&T, AT&T Business, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and AT&T Fiber brand names. The Latin America segment provides postpaid and prepaid wireless services in Mexico under the AT&T and Unefon brand names, as well as sells smartphones through its owned stores, agents and third-party retail stores. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in 2005. AT&T Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands. This segment also sells mobile devices, such as phones and tablets; provides Internet broadband services under the SoftBank Hikari brand; sells and rents related customer-premises equipment for broadband services; and purchases, sells, and supplies of electricity. The Enterprise segment provides mobile, voice call and fixed-line communication, data transmission, and telecommunications consulting services; construction services for telecommunications carriers and general service providers; and rental and maintenance services for telecommunications facilities, housing, and data centers, as well as sells and rents telecommunications equipment. The Distribution segment offers hardware, software, and services in relation to information and communication technology, cloud, and Internet of Things (IoT) to enterprise customers. This segment also offers PC software, IoT products, and mobile device accessories to individual customers, as well as online business solutions and services, and solution services for government. The Yahoo segment provides internet-based advertising-related, information listing, and other corporate services, as well as settlement and finance related services; and plans and sells services through internet to small, medium-sized businesses, and individual customers. The company was formerly known as SoftBank Mobile Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Corp. in May 2015. SoftBank Corp. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

