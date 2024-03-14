Augean (LON:AUG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $371.00

Augean plc (LON:AUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 371 ($4.75) and traded as high as GBX 371 ($4.75). Augean shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.75), with a volume of 20,871 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 371 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 371. The stock has a market cap of £389.45 million and a PE ratio of 26.50.
Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.
