Avante (CVE:XX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.89. Avante shares last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 69,608 shares.

Avante Stock Up 13.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Insider Activity at Avante

In other news, insider George Christopoulos acquired 180,500 shares of Avante stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$140,573.40. Insiders own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

About Avante

Avante Corp., through its subsidiary Avante Security Inc, engages in the provision of security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, as well as alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

