Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Avantor were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $25.40 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

