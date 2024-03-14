Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.73

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.73 and traded as low as $2.54. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 5,644 shares traded.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

