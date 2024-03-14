Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $350.56

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 350.56 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 347 ($4.45), with a volume of 470435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 339 ($4.34).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 322.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 316.66.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of €0.10 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 2,678.57%.

Insider Transactions at Banco Santander

About Banco Santander

In other news, insider Francisco Javier Botin acquired 20,016,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £68,054,400 ($87,193,337.60). Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.