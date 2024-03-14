Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,094.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after acquiring an additional 448,382 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $264.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $275.67.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.43.

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

