Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.34% of uniQure worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,944,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,959 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 141,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of uniQure from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of uniQure from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. uniQure has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $244.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $101,480.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,128.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $177,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $101,480.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,128.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,265 shares of company stock worth $339,845 in the last three months. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

