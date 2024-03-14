Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,448 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.64.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $262.57 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $271.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.94 and its 200 day moving average is $236.24. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

