Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

ANET stock opened at $280.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $292.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,852 shares of company stock worth $35,850,195. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.