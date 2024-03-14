Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.03 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 139,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $184.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

