Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA's holdings in Vale were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vale by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 508.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.3182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 9.7%. Vale’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

