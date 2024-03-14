Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $821,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,125 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 21,987 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $738,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.