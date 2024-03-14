Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $561.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.11 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $545.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.76.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

