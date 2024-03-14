Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,839 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 694.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,984,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after buying an additional 3,482,367 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 110,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,901,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,598 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $24.89.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

