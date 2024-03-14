Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

