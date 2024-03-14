Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 3,455 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $86.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average is $81.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

