Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 787,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,752,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,658,000 after purchasing an additional 150,945 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,857,000 after purchasing an additional 493,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,974,000 after purchasing an additional 643,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.9 %

AVY stock opened at $214.83 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $219.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.31 and a 200 day moving average of $193.12.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,878,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

