Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 2,215 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total value of $306,523.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total value of $306,523.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,580. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

MMC stock opened at $207.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.21 and a 200 day moving average of $195.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $207.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.