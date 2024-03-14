Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 242,863 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242,863 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

IEF opened at $94.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.53. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

