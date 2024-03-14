Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 66,503 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,503 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Fastenal by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,777,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Fastenal by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,292 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,606 shares of company stock valued at $6,543,381. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $75.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $76.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

