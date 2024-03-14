Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 923 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,684.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,684.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,382 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,013 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

NYSE:AFG opened at $130.45 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $131.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.51.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

