Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,062 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $215,742,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,946 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 791.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,006,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 893,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIG. TD Cowen began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

HIG stock opened at $99.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,635,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,967 shares of company stock worth $28,667,758. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

