Barclays (LON:BARC) Sets New 12-Month High at $179.32

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 179.32 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 177.06 ($2.27), with a volume of 71565766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.58 ($2.28).

Get Barclays alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 270 ($3.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.82) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.95) to GBX 265 ($3.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 238.75 ($3.06).

Get Our Latest Research Report on Barclays

Barclays Stock Down 0.3 %

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 2,962.96%.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.