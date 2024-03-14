Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $215,935,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $114,307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Baxter International by 69.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 18.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,160 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $54,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BAX opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

