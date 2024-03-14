BCA Marketplace (LON:BCA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $236.20

BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.20 ($3.03) and traded as low as GBX 236.20 ($3.03). BCA Marketplace shares last traded at GBX 236.20 ($3.03), with a volume of 7,470,853 shares trading hands.
BCA Marketplace Trading Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 236.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 236.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47.
BCA Marketplace Company Profile
BCA Marketplace plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a used vehicle exchange in Europe. It operates through Vehicle Remarketing, Vehicle Buying, and Automotive Services segments. It offers physical and digital auction services; services for vehicle preparation and marketing in advance of sales; financial services to support the car dealer purchasing vehicles at BCA auctions; automotive logistics services; digital services to assist the retailer with the marketing and disposal of used cars; and outsourced remarketing services for manufacturers and fleets to assist with disposal to their networks.
