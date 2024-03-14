Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Buys 141 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,952,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $176.56 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.71 and a twelve month high of $180.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

