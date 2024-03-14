Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,793 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,321 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 134,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,387,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Microsoft by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,241 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $415.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $255.86 and a 1 year high of $420.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

