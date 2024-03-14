Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 20,609 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,773,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

On Thursday, January 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 740,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $22,214,800.00.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Up 0.8 %

BRK-B stock opened at $408.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.96.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

