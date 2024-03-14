Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 20,609 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at $771,672,212.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

