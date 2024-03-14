Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 20,609 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Formula One Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $60.95 and a 12 month high of $78.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWONK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FWONK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.