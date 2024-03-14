Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 20,609 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,773,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,672,212.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $39.70 on Thursday. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $40.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $161,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,922,000 after buying an additional 120,157 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,175,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 961,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after buying an additional 344,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

