Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 20,609 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,672,212.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $40.99 on Thursday. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.