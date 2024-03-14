Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 20,609 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at $771,672,212.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 584,650 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $17,405,030.50.

NYSE BRK-A opened at $613,900.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $588,457.63.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

