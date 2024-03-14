Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 20,609 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 356,487 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $10,822,945.32.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 213,385 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $6,612,801.15.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.
- On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.
Formula One Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $62.55 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $69.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group
About Formula One Group
Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
