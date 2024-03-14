Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $5.25.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of BIG stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $116.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.34.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 90.53%. Big Lots's revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -7.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Big Lots by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Further Reading

