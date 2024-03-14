BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.57

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $1.29. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 28,684 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioRestorative Therapies by 219.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 30,078 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies during the first quarter valued at $120,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

