Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 2,266.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. Bitcoin Depot has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.34.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

