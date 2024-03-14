BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.54

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.54 and traded as high as C$14.20. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$14.10, with a volume of 2,700 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$461.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.13.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. BMTC Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of C$140.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that BMTC Group Inc. will post 1.3715953 EPS for the current year.

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through three divisions, Brault & Martineau, Ameublements Tanguay, and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

