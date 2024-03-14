BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 95,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 63,955 shares.The stock last traded at $97.23 and had previously closed at $97.17.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLC. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

