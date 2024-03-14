Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,340 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Boise Cascade worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 64.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE:BCC opened at $129.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.59. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.54.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Further Reading

