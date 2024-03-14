Boston Scientific Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,224 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 47% compared to the average volume of 6,973 call options.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.17. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,353,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after buying an additional 451,029 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,683,000 after buying an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after acquiring an additional 318,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BSX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

