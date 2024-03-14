Bradley C. Irwin Sells 5,590 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 5,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $582,030.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,036.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $105.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.90. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

