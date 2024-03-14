Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155,486 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.62% of Bunge Global worth $97,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 72.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG opened at $94.78 on Thursday. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

