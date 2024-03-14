Camellia (LON:CAM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4,781.61

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,781.61 ($61.26) and traded as low as GBX 4,400 ($56.37). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 4,430 ($56.76), with a volume of 18 shares trading hands.

Camellia Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,655.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,781.61. The company has a market cap of £122.27 million, a PE ratio of 4,219.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

About Camellia

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture and engineering services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

